Theis went for two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds across 14 minutes during Monday's win over the Raptors.

Theis was quiet alongside Tristan Thompson as both were outshined by Robert Williams who went off for a career performance off the bench. The 28-year-old is off to a slow start to the season stat-wise, as he's averaging 6.4 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block per game across 21.0 minutes. Due to Boston's now-crowded big-man rotation, Theis is seeing a drop off from last season in nearly every statistical category.