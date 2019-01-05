Theis finished with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench Friday in the Celtics' 114-93 win over the Mavericks.

After some down games of late, this was a nice showing for Theis, but it comes with a couple of caveats. For one, starting center Al Horford was restricted to 25 minutes following his return return from a knee issue. Secondly, all members of the Celtics' second unit were afforded some additional run in light of the blowout nature of the contest and the fact that Kyrie Irving (eye) and Marcus Morris (neck) were sitting out. If one or both of the injured players returns for Monday's game against the Nets and if Horford is restriction-free, Theis will have a tough time building on Friday's performance.