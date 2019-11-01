Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available against Knicks
Theis (ankle) will be available to play Friday against the Knicks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis was considered probable for Friday's game, so it's no real surprise to see that he'll be suiting up. Robert Williams (hip) is doubtful and Enes Kanter (knee) is out, so Theis should receive his second straight start at center.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.