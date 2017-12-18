Theis, who's available to play in Monday's game against the Pacers, is set to have his nose reset Tuesday and will then be held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Theis broke his nose Friday against the Jazz and while he'll temporarily play through it, he'll eventually get the night off Wednesday for recovery purposes. That said, the Celtics did indicate that they expected Theis back in the lineup Thursday against the Knicks, so it should just be a one-game layoff. Theis is averaging just 12.2 minutes so far this season.