Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available Monday, will sit out Wednesday
Theis, who's available to play in Monday's game against the Pacers, is set to have his nose reset Tuesday and will then be held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Theis broke his nose Friday against the Jazz and while he'll temporarily play through it, he'll eventually get the night off Wednesday for recovery purposes. That said, the Celtics did indicate that they expected Theis back in the lineup Thursday against the Knicks, so it should just be a one-game layoff. Theis is averaging just 12.2 minutes so far this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Suffers broken nose•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Gathers 11 boards in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Averaging 13 minutes per game over last five contests•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Heading back to bench role Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...