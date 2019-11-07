Play

Theis (ankle) is active for Thursday's contest against Charlotte, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Theis was considered probable heading into the matchup due to a left ankle sprain but he'll reportedly be available for the Celtics on Thursday. With Enes Kanter still out with a knee injury, Theis is a prime candidate to garner a start versus the Hornets.

More News
Our Latest Stories