Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available to play Wednesday
Theis (nose) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Celtics radio play-by-play voice Sean Grande reports.
Theis underwent a procedure on Tuesday to have his nose reset after breaking it late last week and while he originally wasn't expected to play Wednesday, he's now been cleared to do so. Look for Theis to sport a protective mask and he doesn't appear to be on any restrictions. That said, Theis will still likely only see minutes in the mid-to-upper teens at best, so he'll largely be irrelevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.
