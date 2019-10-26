Theis (ankle) is available to return to Friday's game against the Raptors, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Theis headed to the locker room in the first half after rolling his ankle. However, it apparently was not severe enough to keep him sidelined for the entire game. The Celtics' could use the frontcourt depth, as Enes Kanter (back) is unavailable.

