Theis mustered six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block from 10 minutes in Monday's 111-100 home win over the Bucks.

Theis' gutsy play off the bench is earning him buckets of praise from Celtics analyst Tommy Heinsohn, even if the German's meager stat line is of little help to fantasy owners. Coach Brad Stevens clearly appreciates Theis' strong inside game, especially on a Celtics roster that struggled with rebounding last year. Theis has carved out a consist bench role, averaging 12 minutes, 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game over his last 20 contests. That said, he still sits behind Al Horford, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris on the Celtic big man depth chart.