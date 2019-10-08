Celtics' Daniel Theis: Back at practice
Theis was spotted participating in a scrimmage during Tuesday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis missed Sunday's exhibition due to a strained adductor, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. He figures to have a chance to return to game action Friday in Orlando.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Out for preseason matchup•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Officially re-signs with Celtics•
-
Daniel Theis: Has qualifying offer pulled•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Agrees to return to Boston•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Good to go vs. Washington•
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.