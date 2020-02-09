Celtics' Daniel Theis: Back in action Sunday
Theis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Theis was considered questionable but was cleared to play after going through a pregame workout. The 27-year-old missed the previous two games with the right ankle sprain, but he's poised to rejoint the starting lineup in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.