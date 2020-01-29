Theis tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Celtics' 109-101 win over the Heat.

Despite starting in all but one of his 42 appearances this season, Theis only has three double-doubles to his name, but his production has been trending up of late. With Enes Kanter's numbers having slipped before he missed each of the last three contests with a hip issue, Theis has been able to seize a larger portion of the playing time at center and has become a usable option in most 12-team leagues. Over the past seven contests, Theis is averaging 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 64.8 percent from the field.