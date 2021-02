Theis posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Theis' four dimes marked a season high, and he was extremely efficient as well. He's been playing well lately, and over the past three games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.3 minutes.