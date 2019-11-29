Theis chipped in two points (1-3 FG) and three boards, playing just seven minutes in Boston's Friday afternoon 112-107 loss to the Nets.

Theis started, but banged his knee and got subbed out. He was on the bench and seemingly able to reenter the game, but might have been too hobbled to play effectively. The minutes were spread throughout the Boston bench in his absence. His status should be monitored in advance of the Celtics' next game on Sunday versus the Knicks.