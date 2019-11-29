Celtics' Daniel Theis: Banged up early
Theis chipped in two points (1-3 FG) and three boards, playing just seven minutes in Boston's Friday afternoon 112-107 loss to the Nets.
Theis started, but banged his knee and got subbed out. He was on the bench and seemingly able to reenter the game, but might have been too hobbled to play effectively. The minutes were spread throughout the Boston bench in his absence. His status should be monitored in advance of the Celtics' next game on Sunday versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.