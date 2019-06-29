Theis was extended a qualifying offer by the Celtics, making him a restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Theis has carved out a solid role in Boston's rotation over the past two years, acting as both a power forward or center depending on the situation. He showed significant improvement last season as a three-point shooter, and Theis even dropped two 20-point performances. Other teams may show interest in him to occupy a similar role.