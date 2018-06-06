Celtics' Daniel Theis: Begins work on Alter-G
Theis (knee) began running on the Alter-G on Monday using 70 percent of his weight, Jay King of The Athletic Boston reports. He's expected to be able to run on the court within the next two or three weeks.
Theis, who suffered a left knee sprain in March and needed surgery to repair his MCL, continues to make progress in his rehabilitation. The expectation remains that he will be 100 percent healthy in advance of the 2018-19 campaign.
