Theis tallied 23 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during the Celtics' 117-109 loss Wednesday to the Sixers.

The 10 field goals made for Theis were a career-high as the third-year pro registered his first double-double of the season. He's not relied on to shoulder a heavy scoring load but has scored in double-figures in three of his last five games.