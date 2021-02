Theis had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 127-112 loss to the Hawks.

The 28-year-old entered Wednesday's contest with only seven points across the past two games, and he barely saw the court after receiving the start in Atlanta. Theis doesn't offer much game-to-game consistency and is averaging 2.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks despite starting the past three games.