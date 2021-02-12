Theis generated eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals over 27 minutes in Thursday's 120-106 home win over the Raptors.

Theis' fourth quarter defense was a key factor in Boston sustaining their lead for the win. After coming off the bench Tuesday at Utah, Theis returned to the starting lineup on Thursday. He's now started 19 of 24 contests. Despite the addition of Tristan Thompson, Theis' playing time has barely changed. His minutes per game have only dipped from 24.1 minutes last year to 23.7 minutes per contest so far in 2020-21. He's also shooting what would be a career-high 45.1 percent from behind the arc. Theis and the C's face the Pistons Friday night.