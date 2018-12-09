Theis finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-77 victory over the Bulls.

Theis was given the starting nod, replacing Al Horford (knee) who was ruled out earlier in the day. He took advantage of the situation posting season-high numbers across the board. The game was an embarrassment which certainly helped his case. If Horford is forced to miss additional time, Theis could be worth a speculative add to see what happens. Just keep in mind he won't be playing the Bulls every night.