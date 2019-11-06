Theis tallied five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Theis drew another start with Enes Kanter (knee) out and finished with a career high block total. Theis has nine swats in the last two contests, and he's averaging 2.6 per tilt through five appearances this season. If Kanter remains sidelined for Thursday's matchup versus the Hornets, Theis may once again earn a nice chunk of minutes and make for a solid option in daily formats.