Celtics' Daniel Theis: Career night in points, rebounds
Theis exploded for 25 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds and one block over 28 minutes in Friday's 127-117 win at Minnesota.
Sluggish defensive efforts from both Minnesota and Boston led to Theis delivering career highs in both points and rebounds. Certainly the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns was also helpful. Nonetheless, Theis has now started in 48 games for Boston after only registering five starts during his first two seasons with the Celtics. Hopefully the German big man can stay healthy as durability has been an issue for Theis since entering the NBA from the Bundesliga.
