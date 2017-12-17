Celtics' Daniel Theis: Cleared to play Saturday
Theis (nose) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Theis suffered a broken nose during Friday's game against the Jazz, but he's been fitted for a mask and will be available off the bench for Saturday's tilt. The big man is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game so far this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Suffers broken nose•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Gathers 11 boards in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Averaging 13 minutes per game over last five contests•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Heading back to bench role Monday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Starting in place of Brown•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...