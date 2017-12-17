Theis (nose) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Theis suffered a broken nose during Friday's game against the Jazz, but he's been fitted for a mask and will be available off the bench for Saturday's tilt. The big man is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game so far this season.

