Celtics' Daniel Theis: Cleared to play
Theis (knee) will be available Saturday against the Clippers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis will battle through left knee soreness to play Saturday. Over his past three appearances, the big man is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks across 19.3 minutes.
