Theis totaled 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Milwaukee.

With Robert Williams out again, Theis logged 11 minutes for a second consecutive contest. After going scoreless Monday, Theis was able to provide an extremely effective offensive boost for Boston. The 30-year-old logged a healthy plus-seven during his time on the floor.