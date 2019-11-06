Theis (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Theis is nursing a sprained left ankle, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time. He's started the past three games with Enes Kanter (knee) sidelined, posting averages of 7.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks across 28.3 minutes per game.