Theis finished with just four points, adding nine rebounds, three assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason victory over the Magic.

Theis was in the starting lineup Friday and accounted for himself quite well. The center rotation in Boston remains very open and Theis was certainly the most impressive of the three in this one. He is the only potential center with a proven ability to stretch the floor and can contribute on the defensive end as well. Enes Kanter would seem likely to garner the most playing time, however, Theis could have sneaky value should he be inserted as the regular starter.