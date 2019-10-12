Celtics' Daniel Theis: Decent numbers in easy win
Theis finished with just four points, adding nine rebounds, three assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason victory over the Magic.
Theis was in the starting lineup Friday and accounted for himself quite well. The center rotation in Boston remains very open and Theis was certainly the most impressive of the three in this one. He is the only potential center with a proven ability to stretch the floor and can contribute on the defensive end as well. Enes Kanter would seem likely to garner the most playing time, however, Theis could have sneaky value should he be inserted as the regular starter.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.