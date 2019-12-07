Theis had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 108-95 win over the Nuggets.

Theis has scored in double digits just twice over Boston's last 12 games, and he has had two DNP designations over that span. He has been starting on a regular basis and that should give him a low-end upside, but he simply does not produce enough on a nightly basis to be a relevant fantasy asset.