Theis registered 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Jazz.

The 28-year-old bounced back from an awful performance last Sunday to record a career-high six assists while matching his season-high with 11 rebounds. Theis' playing time has been in flux recently as coach Brad Stevens is opting to play more small-ball lineups, but his size was needed tonight against Rudy Gobert. Despite the brilliant bounce-back game, Theis' volatility in the lineup makes him an unreliable fantasy option.