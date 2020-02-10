Celtics' Daniel Theis: Double-double in return
Theis scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.
After missing two games due to a minor ankle injury, Theis rejoined the lineup and looked none the worse for wear, collecting his fourth double-double of the season. The third-year big also led the Celtics in assists on the afternoon, but that's not likely to be a feat he'll repeat any time soon. Theis remains a secondary contributor for Boston, but he's scored in double digits the last four times he's received at least 30 minutes of court time, and the fact that the front office didn't bring in a veteran center at the trade deadline counts as a vote of confidence in his abilities and role.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.