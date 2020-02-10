Theis scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.

After missing two games due to a minor ankle injury, Theis rejoined the lineup and looked none the worse for wear, collecting his fourth double-double of the season. The third-year big also led the Celtics in assists on the afternoon, but that's not likely to be a feat he'll repeat any time soon. Theis remains a secondary contributor for Boston, but he's scored in double digits the last four times he's received at least 30 minutes of court time, and the fact that the front office didn't bring in a veteran center at the trade deadline counts as a vote of confidence in his abilities and role.