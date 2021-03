Theis scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-96 win over the Magic.

It's only his third double-double of the season, although two of them have come in the last four games. Theis has started 14 straight games but remains very inconsistent in his secondary role for the Celtics, averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch.