Theis compiled 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 122-100 victory over the Raptors.

Theis has been a top-80 player throughout the resumption and continues to quietly go about his work on a nightly basis. The efficient big-man is by no means a flashy fantasy option but his role is secure and he has the ability to do a little bit of everything. His average production across multiple categories lends itself to roto formats as opposed to points leagues.