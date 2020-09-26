Theis produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in Friday's Eastern Conference finals Game 5 121-108 win.

After a horrendous first quarter, Boston pushed the pace and drove to the basket more. This allowed Theis to pick up some hustle put-backs as well as receive some nice dishes from teammates. He also hit a couple of 8-foot jumpers from the middle of Miami's zone defense. Fellow center Enes Kanter provided a first half boost, but it was Theis and the other Celtic starters that really turned things around during a 41-point third quarter. The Celtics are still down 3-2 and will need another big effort Sunday to keep their season alive.