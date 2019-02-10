Celtics' Daniel Theis: Double figures in scoring again
Theis produced 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Clippers.
Theis played despite dealing with knee soreness and reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last four games. Theis has combined to score 50 points on a scalding hot 21-of-24 from the field, six-of-six from beyond the arc, and two-of-two from the free throw line across his last four appearances. Still, Theis has surpassed 20 minutes only once during this recent stretch.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...