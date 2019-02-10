Theis produced 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Clippers.

Theis played despite dealing with knee soreness and reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last four games. Theis has combined to score 50 points on a scalding hot 21-of-24 from the field, six-of-six from beyond the arc, and two-of-two from the free throw line across his last four appearances. Still, Theis has surpassed 20 minutes only once during this recent stretch.