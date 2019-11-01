Celtics' Daniel Theis: Drawing another start
Theis is starting Friday's game against the Knicks at center, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
As expected, with both Enes Kanter (knee) and Robert Williams (hip) sidelined, Theis draws his second straight start. He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in his last start against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.