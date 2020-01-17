Celtics' Daniel Theis: Efficient in loss
Theis supplied 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes Thursday night, as the Celtics fell to the Bucks 128-123.
His only missed shots were buzzer-beating attempts and contested corner threes. Theis also had a play-of-the-game candidate by swatting Giannis Antetokounmpo midway through the third quarter. Theis recorded his first double-double since early December and will likely remain an infrequent source of points, rebounds and blocks.
