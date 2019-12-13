Celtics' Daniel Theis: Efficient line versus 76ers
Theis pitched in 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the 76ers.
Theis continues to make his mark on the defensive end, plus he has been pretty efficient offensively as well thus far this season. Enes Kanter had his best game of the season in this one, but Theis was still able to make an impact while splitting minutes evenly. Though he's best reserved for use in deep leagues, Theis is a consistent source of boards and blocks.
