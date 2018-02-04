Theis posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes in Super Sunday's 97-96 win over Portland.

Theis' minutes have been gradually increasing, but that may end when Greg Monroe officially signs with Boston. Despite averaging 14 minutes per game this season, the big German has averaged 19 minutes per contest over the last fives. He's proven to be a gritty defender and tough rebounder, outperforming most preseason expectations. Monroe is expected to be on the roster by Tuesday's contest in Toronto.