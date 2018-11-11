Celtics' Daniel Theis: Expected to play Sunday
Theis (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against Portland.
Although it was initially reported that Theis was looking to return sometime next week, it appears he'll take the court sooner than expected. He's been out with a tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot since the end of October and will remain in a bench role if he does play Sunday.
