Celtics' Daniel Theis: Expects to play Saturday
Theis (hamstring) said that he's playing during Saturday's contest against the Rockets assuming he gets through shootaround without issue, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Assuming Theis ends up playing, he'll likely slip back into his usual role, meaning Greg Monroe could see fewer minutes. In the month of February, Theis is averaging 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and a combined 1.6 steals/blocks in 19.6 minutes.
