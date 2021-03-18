Theis tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wednesday marked the fourth time this season Theis has failed to score, but it's the first time he's done so while playing more than 11 minutes. Theis also committed two turnovers after a streak of five games without one. Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) was out for a second straight game Wednesday, which helped Theis reach 26 minutes. However, once Thompson returns, Theis' minutes could fall by the wayside, as coach Brad Stevens has indicated he's looking to cut down on the center rotation and play more small-ball.