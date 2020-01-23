Theis had 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Theis has failed to crack the 20-minute mark in three of Boston's last six games, but he has found a way to produce in limited minutes -- he is averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.5 dimes and a combined 3.1 steals/blocks in 21.8 minutes per game during that six-game stretch. His presence in the starting lineup shouldn't be a warrant of heavy minutes, but he could be a decent streaming option due to his ability to fill the stat sheet in limited minutes.