Theis didn't score, but did gather five boards, dished three assists and swatted one shot in Sunday's 119-93 home win over the Hornets.

Theis is in the in the lineup for rebounds and interior defense, though coach Brad Stevens certainly wouldn't mind a few points. Theis took only one shot over 15 minutes of run. His services were not needed for much of the second half due to the blowout nature of the game. The big German has started all but four of Boston's games this season, so surely Stevens is happy with Theis' production. Theis and Enes Kanter will continue to split duties at center while Robert Williams (hip) and Vincent Poirier (finger) are out. The Celtics now travel to Toronto for a Christmas Day match-up with the Raptors.