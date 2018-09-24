Celtics' Daniel Theis: Fully recovered from knee injury
Theis (knee) has made a full recovery, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports. "I feel great. My knee is fully recovered," Theis said.
It was previously reported that Theis was expected to be back for training camp, so this is merely confirmation of that. He should immediately slot in as a key reserve in the frontcourt, though he'll remain well off the fantasy radar in most formats. Prior to missing the final 34 games of last season, Theis averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 14.8 minutes. Look for him to take on a similar role in Year 2.
