Celtics' Daniel Theis: Game-time decision for Friday
Theis (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against Golden State.
Theis was held out of Wednesday's clash due to a finger sprain, but he could return to action Friday. He'll likely need to fare well in shootaround to receive the green light, however.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Not available Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Walkthrough participant, could play•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Solid in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Logs 20 minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...