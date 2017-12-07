Theis mustered seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.

This was only the sixth time this season that the muscular German has seen 16 or more minutes of run in a game. With Marcus Morris (knee) and Jaylen Brown (eye) out, Boston needed more than usual from Theis, and he delivered with a season-high 11 rebounds. Both Morris and Brown are traveling with the team to San Antonio, but it is not yet known whether either will play in Friday's match-up versus the Spurs. Over his last six games, Theis is averaging 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, one steal, one block and 14 minutes of play per game.

