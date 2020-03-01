Celtics' Daniel Theis: Gathers 15 boards in loss
Theis mustered eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and three assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Rockets.
Theis continued to step up, averaging a double-double of 15 points and 11.2 rebounds in his last five games. He also played a career-high 39 minutes despite facing a small-ball Rockets team, suggesting head coach Brad Stevens may entrust the third-year Celtic the same crucial role moving forward.
