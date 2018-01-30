Celtics' Daniel Theis: Gets hot from distance Monday
Theis went for 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.
The 25-year-old put up a career-high amount of shots from behind the arc, and accordingly, established a new personal best in made three-pointers. Theis' solid shooting night helped lead to his first double-digit scoring effort since Christmas Day, and he encouragingly continues see a solid amount of minutes off the bench on a consistent basis. Factoring in Monday's performance, the sharpshooting German has logged at least 20 minutes in five of his last 10 contests, rendering him a viable option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Plays 20 minutes in win over the Sixers•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Available Monday, will sit out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...