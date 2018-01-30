Theis went for 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.

The 25-year-old put up a career-high amount of shots from behind the arc, and accordingly, established a new personal best in made three-pointers. Theis' solid shooting night helped lead to his first double-digit scoring effort since Christmas Day, and he encouragingly continues see a solid amount of minutes off the bench on a consistent basis. Factoring in Monday's performance, the sharpshooting German has logged at least 20 minutes in five of his last 10 contests, rendering him a viable option in deeper formats.