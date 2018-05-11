Celtics' Daniel Theis: Gets shots up
Theis was seen getting shots up following Friday's practice, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
Theis, who underwent surgery in mid-March to repair his MCL, shed his crutches in late April, so he seems to be progressing well. It's expected he'll be fully recovered by the time training camp rolls around.
