Celtics' Daniel Theis: Goes down with ankle injury
Theis suffered a sprained right ankle during Monday's game against the Hawks, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Theis needed assistance getting off the court, so while the Celtics haven't officially ruled him out for the rest of the night, he appears unlikely to return to action. Per Westerholm, he's still receiving treatment in the locker room.
