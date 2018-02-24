Celtics' Daniel Theis: Goes for season-high 19 points
Theis contributed 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes during a 110-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.
Theis put together his best all-around game of the season as he scored a season-high 19 points and contributed across the board. The performance came out of nowhere, as he had only scored in double figures twice previously during 2018. Theis has scored in double figures in consecutive games only once all season, so a repeat performance isn't likely.
